Jersey City's Historic Loew's Theatre to Undergo $72M Restoration

What to Know Jersey City officials announced a new partnership to move forward a $72 million restoration plan for the city's historic Loew's Theatre.

The revitalization aims to transform the century-old theatre into a state-of-the-art 3,300-seat venue with hopes of attracting top-tier artists.

Once called “The Most Lavish Temple of Entertainment In New Jersey” when it opened in Jersey City more than 90 years ago, the Loew’s Theatre has remained underutilized for decades, the city said. Construction is expected to begin in 2022 with an anticipated opening in 2025.

Jersey City officials announced a new partnership to move forward a $72 million restoration plan for the city's historic Loew's Theatre.

The revitalization aims to transform the century-old theatre into a state-of-the-art 3,300-seat venue with hopes of attracting top-tier artists -- all while serving as economic development for the city and a cultural hub for the local Journal Square community.

Devils Arena Entertainment (DAE), the largest purveyor of entertainment in the Garden State and operator of Prudential Center in Newark was selected to restore the site and maximize performance and live bookings at the Loew's Theatre.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The Loew’s restoration is decades in the making, and so I am encouraged and excited to partner with Devils Arena Entertainment, a reputable entertainment company and operator of the globally successful Prudential Center, as we take this monumental step forward in our commitment to restoring Loew’s Theatre to its former glory, reviving Journal Square, and growing our arts community,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement. “This one-of-a-kind partnership signifies our long-term planning for a post-pandemic future where we’re confident arts and culture will be a staple of life.”

Once called “The Most Lavish Temple of Entertainment In New Jersey” when it opened in Jersey City more than 90 years ago, the Loew’s Theatre has remained underutilized for decades, Fulop's office said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 with an anticipated opening in 2025. Part of the agreement ensures priority to hire local, Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) firms to help revitalize the regional economy and give residents work.

Colin Egan, Founder of Friends of the Loew's, said that the organization looks forward to the renovations and plants to "continue the volunteerism that brings direct community participation in the life and preservation of this landmark, maintain and grow our support for local arts and other non-profit groups, go on providing affordable programming, and -- perhaps most importantly of all – ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to enjoy and benefit from the Loew’s."

The multi-million dollar rehabilitation and operation agreement ensures includes:

Modernization of technology with state-of-the-art visual and acoustic upgrades. Concessions and ticketing areas will also be updated;

Reconceptualization at the back and front of the house to meet ADA requirements and expand audience capacity;

Major infrastructure improvements (HVAC, plumbing, code requirements, electrical upgrades); and

Historic preservation of the stage lighting control board, pop-up microphone, and orchestra and organ lifts.

"The Loew’s Jersey Theatre is an iconic community treasure that has played a long, distinguished role as Jersey City’s premier arts and entertainment venue. The opportunity to partner with Mayor Fulop, the Friends of the Loew’s, and the local Journal Square community to revitalize this historic venue is a privilege for us,” said Hugh Weber, President of Devils Arena Entertainment.

"We envision Loew’s Jersey Theatre as a catalyst to help the citizens of Northern Jersey get back, literally, on their feet to celebrate work class arts and music," he went on to say.