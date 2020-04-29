Jersey City Water Main Break Leads to Pressure Problems at Hospitals, Boil Water Order

A crew doing work in an industrial area of Jersey City struck a water main pipe Tuesday afternoon, which led to a boil water advisory for the city and decreased water pressure for area hospitals currently battling COVID-19.

The 36-inch line was struck around 3 p.m. as a state contractor was putting in sheet piling and pushed one directly into the main located near the intersection of Howell Street and Duffield Avenue, according to the SUEZ water utility.

A boil water advisory was put into place for residents of Jersey City and neighboring Hoboken, with SUEZ instructing to boil water for at least one minute for all purposes aside from bathing or washing dishes and clothes. Lower water pressure and discolored water were also possible as a result of the break.

Jersey City officials said that the shut-off switch was under four feet of water, forcing them to find other diversions for the pools of water that flooded part of Route 7 near Charlotte Circle. Rescuers at one point waded into waist-deep water to check on a stranded car, which was thankfully empty.

SUEZ also had water tankers come to provide water, and potable water was delivered to local hospitals. One tanker was delivered to Christ Hospital, where medical workers focused on treating coronavirus patients dealt with weakened water pressure.

Further progress in #JerseyCity & @CityofHoboken. Multiple areas are reporting water restored or some pressure returning. We expect most residents, including those who still have no water, to have service back over night. Crew will not leave until repairs are complete. (1of2) — SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) April 29, 2020

Jersey City Medical Center was also said to be impacted by the water main break. Residents in the area were seen stocking up on bottled water in local stores.

Crews from SUEZ were still working late into the night to fix the damaged water main. Plows were seen trying to push some of the excess water out from the scene.