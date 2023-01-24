NJ Public School Teacher Shot Dead 2 Weeks After Celebrating Her 35th Birthday

A third-grade teacher in New Jersey was shot to death at her Jersey City home early Tuesday, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case and other officials confirmed, in a possible case of domestic violence.

Reports of a shooting at the building on Bergen Avenue came in shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office confirmed it is investigating a woman's shooting death. No additional information was provided after an early-morning tweet on Tuesday, though more details were expected later.

Sources identified the victim as Temara King, who celebrated her 35th birthday just two weeks ago. She earned a master's degree with a specialty in special education and recently was promoted. King worked at Public School #No. 5 on Merseles Street, the sources confirmed. Her 14-year-old daughter supposedly made the 911 call.

Sources say authorities are looking for King's husband, 39-year-old Lucus Cooper, in the shooting. The daughter allegedly told the 911 operator that her father had shot her mother. Family members described her as a loving one.

Jersey City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Norma Fernandez also indicated she was a loving teacher.

"Our hearts are broken at the sudden violent loss of Temara King," Fernandez said in a statement. "She was an outstanding educator and dedicated faculty member. She will be missed and our prayers go to her family as they cope with the tragedy."

Investigators were seen loading up evidence throughout the morning.