Jersey City Cops Chase, Kill Gunman After Woman Is Badly Wounded in Shooting: Sources

Police in Jersey City shot and killed a man who allegedly shot a woman during a domestic incident early Thursday, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case say.

Few details were immediately available on the 12:30 a.m. shooting at Communipaw and West Side avenues. The sources say the gunman fled the scene after shooting the woman, who is said to be hospitalized in critical condition.

Cops were alerted to the case, tracked him down and chased him, though it's not clear if they were pursuing him by foot or vehicle. At some point, the sources say the suspect turned the weapon on police officers and started to fire.

One cop returned fire, killing him, the sources said.

No other details on the circumstances were immediately available.

The New Jersey state attorney general's office is leading the investigation, as is the case with all police shootings.