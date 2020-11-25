Jersey City Cop Becomes Highest Ranking Black Female Officer a Year After Shootout

A Jersey City police sargeant who ran toward gunfire and helped an officer who had been shot during a shootout last year has been promoted to lieutenant.

Marjorie Jordan is now the highest-ranking Black female officer in the department's history. Jordan was captured on a witness cellphone video pulling fellow officer Raymond Sanchez to safety as two suspects stormed a kosher supermarket and killed three people in an anti-Semitic attack last December.

Sanchez was shot in the shoulder that day but he survived. Four innocent people, including a veteran Jersey City police detective and father of five, died in the hail of prolonged gunfire.

Most of the victims were found inside the JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Boulevard during what officials have described as a hate-fueled terror spree.

Dec. 10 will be the first anniversary of the deadly attack and while the pandemic will make it difficult for families to mourn in person, an Egalitarian Synagogue in Jersey City on Tuesday said it will host a memorial to honor the memories of those who were killed.

“The shooting at the Kosher market last year was a trauma for the community. Since then, we’ve focused on building coalitions that support nonviolence and social justice in Greenville and across the city,” said Michael Zwain, the President of Congregation B’nai Jacob.

“The Memorial is important so we can come together to honor the lives of the four people who died so tragically that day. May their memory be a blessing," he added.