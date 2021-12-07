Jersey City Building Partially Collapses After Strong Winds Swept Through Tri-State

A building under construction collapsed in Jersey City after the strong winds swept through the area on Monday night.

The collapse caused damage to several buildings along 5th Street, including a school that will be closed Tuesday, according to officials. The four-story building was tilted to its side and crews tried to stabilize it late Monday, but demolition crews will likely have to completely take the building down.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We're worried about these buildings on the other sides because if there's any further collapse, it could destroy these buildings also," Chief Steven McGill of the Jersey City Fire Department said.

"There is a school in the back, the Growing Tree School, which is also damaged. The rear end of this building actually blew five to ten feet off its foundation and hit the side of that school," he added.

Ten residents from the two homes on each side of the collapsed building were being relocated, authorities said, but no injuries have been reported.

Gusty winds reached up to 45 mph through midnight, according to Storm Team 4. Those winds also knocked down trees across the tri-state.