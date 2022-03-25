saint peter's university

Jersey City Brewery Offers ‘Busted Bracket' Beer to Mark Saint Peter's NCAA Tourney Run

A New Jersey brewery is getting in on Saint Peter's magical run in the NCAA basketball tournament.

Departed Soles brewery in Jersey City, the same hometown as the Cinderella underdog Peacocks, is offering a new craft beer in honor of the team's shocking run to the Sweet 16.

It's called "Busted Bracket," which it describes as a "lightly hopped pale lager that *does not* contain Wildcat tears" — referring to the team's upset over the heavily favored Kentucky Wildcats in the first round.

The brewery, which has also made T-shirts with the can's logo, said that $5 from all purchases will go to charities supporting people affected by the war in Ukraine.

