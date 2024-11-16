Firefighters are closer to taming the Jennings Creek wildfire

Firefighters were getting closer to taming a wildfire burning across the New Jersey-New York border, increasing their encirclement of the hard-to-access blaze.

The fire, named the Jennings Creek blaze, was 90% contained on the Passaic County, New Jersey, side of the border, and about 88% contained on the Orange County, New York side.

It had burned 7 1/2 square miles across the two states, although New York officials said that number is likely to increase somewhat in coming days.

Stronger winds were forecast for the weekend, which could complicate efforts to bring it under complete control. The forecast does not call for rain until Thursday, and firefighters said they will remain on the scene until significant rainfall occurs.

The blaze claimed the life of a New York parks workers who was assisting firefighting crews last week.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

New Jersey fire officials said they would no longer issue updates on the fire, barring serious unforeseen complications.

Wildfires stretching across the New York-New Jersey border have been prolonged by dry conditions that make it all more difficult to contain the flames. State officials say New York has not seen a fire season like this since 2002, battling 60 wildfires statewide since Oct. 1. On Sunday, firefighters mourned the loss of an 18-year-old NY Parks Department employee who died in the fire fight. NBC New York's Brittany Miller reports.