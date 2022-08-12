Jarring Video Shows Driver Jolt Forward to Flee NYPD — Hitting Woman, Tot in Stroller

Stunning new surveillance video shows the moment of impact when a driver trying to escape police in Queens plowed his SUV into three people, including a mother pushing her toddler in a stroller.

The impact from the hit sent the mother flying into the side of a nearby parked car, and left another man with a nasty leg injury, as the driver took off from the Ridgewood intersection where he had been stopped by NYPD officers just minutes before the incident.

The dark-colored SUV was pulled over Wednesday afternoon near Wyckoff Avenue and George Street, according to police, who said the driver had a suspended license. When the officers when to arrest him, the driver accelerated quickly, abruptly taking off from the scene.

After they were struck by the vehicle, both the 28-year-old mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The 35-year-old man was taken to Wyckoff Hospital after suffering a more serious leg injury.

Witnesses said the man is a beer delivery worker who is not related to the other victims.

"He actually pushed the child out of the way...he's a hero, the guy who got hit," said witness Carlos Lopez, who took video of the incident. "He was very concerned about the child."

Surveillance video showed the chaotic scene, as officers tried to chase down the driver while it sped away.

The vehicle did not stop and sped away from the scene. The officers did not pursue the vehicle immediately after it took off, choosing to attend to the victims instead.

The car was later recovered in Bushwick, but had been abandoned. No arrests have yet been made, with whoever was behind the wheel still on the run.

An investigation is ongoing.