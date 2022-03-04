Jarring New Details Emerge in Case of Headless Woman Found in Cart by NYC Store

The passerby who happened upon a woman's body — missing a head, arms and legs — in a garbage bag in a shopping cart on a busy street outside a Brooklyn store told police he first noticed it on his way to a friend's house and when it was still there on his way home an hour or so later, he decided to open it up, a senior NYPD official with direct knowledge of the investigation said Friday.

The man, who was the one who called 911 about the grisly find at the corner of Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues, just outside a construction safety gear shop next to a carpet store, told cops he passed by the area initially around 12:30 a.m. Thursday and decided to see what was in the bag on his way back around 1:40 a.m.

The bag wasn't tied up. It was only rolled down, the senior NYPD official said the man reported. He reached inside. First he felt a roll of toilet paper.

Then he opened up the bag and saw the torso. He called 911 immediately, the official said.

Detectives are trying to use DNA to identify the victim, given the absence of anything to match to dental or fingerprint records. There were no identifying marks on the dismembered body, with no tattoos or birthmarks. At this point, all they know is the body is an adult female, a law enforcement source said.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.

In the meantime, detectives are conducting canvases of surveillance cameras in the area in hopes they might see who dropped the cart at the location. The city's sanitation department has been told not to pick up any trash within a three-block radiance around the crime scene, with the NYPD working to bring in a cadaver dog to check nearby trash bags for any additional body parts.

Investigators say no potential motive is known at this time, nor have any potential suspects been identified at this early point in the probe. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.