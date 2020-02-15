‘Jagged Little Pill’ Musical Evacuated for Possible Pepper Spray Incident

What to Know The matinee performance of "Jagged Little Pill" was interrupted Saturday

The matinee performance of "Jagged Little Pill" had an unexpected intermission on Saturday.

The Broadway musical featuring Alanis Morissette songs was temporarily stopped shortly after 4 p.m. for reports of a substance sprayed in the theater's audience.

FDNY crews were dispatched to the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City's Theater District around 4:15 p.m.

Two people were aided by medical personnel but the FDNY did not transport any patients from the theatre and there were no serious injuries reported, the department said.

Law enforcement sources said the incident took place in the orchestra section of the theater. The sources believe the substance was pepper spray, but the incident is still under investigation.

Emily Hahn was in attendance for the show and captured video of theater-goers evacuating after the performance was halted.

Fun times at the #jaggedlittlepill matinee when the show was stopped and the whole theater was evacuated because someone sprayed pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/bHtLvMmzKA — Emily Hahn (@EHahnMD) February 15, 2020

Attendees waited outside while officials investigated the Broadhurst Theatre and cleared the scene.

By 5:30 p.m., it was announced the matinee performance would not resume and ticket holders would be refunded.