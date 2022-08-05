Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes

A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits.

Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions.

Samples taken from water along the Queens beachline produced high bacteria levels that exceed the National Park Service safety standards.

Regular swimmers to NYC beaches know well the challenges of getting in the water this summer. In addition to a handful of shark sightings that have suspended swimming for brief periods, large stretches of the Rockaways have been closed through much of the summer for construction and restoration of the beach.

Swimming was shut down in Jones Beach twice on Thursday due to shark sightings, Greg Cergol reports.

New York City reminds the public that it opens cooling centers when the heat index is forecast to be 95 degrees or above for two or more consecutive days, or if the heat index is forecast to be 100 degrees at any time. Cooling centers located at older adult center sites will be reserved for older New Yorkers, ages 60 and older.

To find a cooling center, including accessible facilities closest to you, call 311 or visit the NYC Cooling Center Finder at NYC.gov/beattheheat.