Commuter Alert

Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer, 2 Box Trucks and Car Crash, Wreaking Havoc on GWB Traffic

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

A multi-vehicle accident involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer, two box trucks and a car pulling a trailer wreaked havoc on George Washington Bridge traffic for the Wednesday morning commute. It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt.

The accident under the GWB Bus Terminal, which is just after the span in Washington Heights, shut down the upper level of the span for a time Wednesday. Vehicles heading to the outbound GWB experienced a 5 mile-plus standstill on the Cross Bronx Expressway from rubbernecking.

The bridge reopened around 8 a.m. with delays of at least an hour.

Local

hudson yards 2 hours ago

Hudson Yards Gets New Resident: A Giant Gorilla Sculpture

#ClearTheShelters Aug 10

What to Know About Adopting a Dog During the Pandemic

Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources right here.

This article tagged under:

Commuter Alert
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us