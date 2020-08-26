Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer, 2 Box Trucks and Car Crash, Wreaking Havoc on GWB Traffic

A multi-vehicle accident involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer, two box trucks and a car pulling a trailer wreaked havoc on George Washington Bridge traffic for the Wednesday morning commute. It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt.

The accident under the GWB Bus Terminal, which is just after the span in Washington Heights, shut down the upper level of the span for a time Wednesday. Vehicles heading to the outbound GWB experienced a 5 mile-plus standstill on the Cross Bronx Expressway from rubbernecking.

The bridge reopened around 8 a.m. with delays of at least an hour.

