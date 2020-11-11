It's the NBC 4 (Virtual) Holiday Sing-Along – See the Video and Enter Below!

A New York tradition is going virtual this year.
The NBC 4 Holiday Sing-Along is back, and this is your chance to take part. It's simple - just watch the Frosty the Snowman video above, record yourself singing along, and send us your video!
And here are some helpful DOs and DON'Ts to remember before you record:
DO:
- SMILE! SING LOUD! HAVE GOOD ENERGY!
- DRESS IN FESTIVE ATTIRE
- MAKE SURE THE ROOM IS WELL LIT & QUIET
- PLACE LAPTOP, TABLET OR PHONE AT EYE LEVEL ON A STABLE SURFACE
- BECOME FAMILIAR WITH LYRICS FIRST
- LOOK DIRECTLY INTO YOUR DEVICE
DON’T:
- WEAR ANY LOGOS, SAYINGS, QUOTES, NAMES OR PICTURES
- WEAR ALL WHITE OR VERY TINY PRINTS
- SIT OR STAND IN FRONT OF A WINDOW
- RECORD WHERE THERE ARE RECOGNIZABLE PHOTOS, ARTWORK, LOGOS OR BOOK TITLES IN THE BACKGROUND BEHIND YOU
