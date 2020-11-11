Sing-Along

It's the NBC 4 (Virtual) Holiday Sing-Along – See the Video and Enter Below!

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A New York tradition is going virtual this year.

The NBC 4 Holiday Sing-Along is back, and this is your chance to take part. It's simple - just watch the Frosty the Snowman video above, record yourself singing along, and send us your video!

For full rules and to submit your video, click here.

And here are some helpful DOs and DON'Ts to remember before you record:

DO:

  • SMILE! SING LOUD! HAVE GOOD ENERGY!
  • DRESS IN FESTIVE ATTIRE
  • MAKE SURE THE ROOM IS WELL LIT & QUIET
  • PLACE LAPTOP, TABLET OR PHONE AT EYE LEVEL ON A STABLE SURFACE
  • BECOME FAMILIAR WITH LYRICS FIRST
  • LOOK DIRECTLY INTO YOUR DEVICE

DON’T:

  • WEAR ANY LOGOS, SAYINGS, QUOTES, NAMES OR PICTURES
  • WEAR ALL WHITE OR VERY TINY PRINTS
  • SIT OR STAND IN FRONT OF A WINDOW
  • RECORD WHERE THERE ARE RECOGNIZABLE PHOTOS, ARTWORK, LOGOS OR BOOK TITLES IN THE BACKGROUND BEHIND YOU

And don't forget to click here to submit your video and enter!

