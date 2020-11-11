It's the NBC 4 (Virtual) Holiday Sing-Along – See the Video and Enter Below!

A New York tradition is going virtual this year.

The NBC 4 Holiday Sing-Along is back, and this is your chance to take part. It's simple - just watch the Frosty the Snowman video above, record yourself singing along, and send us your video!

For full rules and to submit your video, click here.

And here are some helpful DOs and DON'Ts to remember before you record:

DO:

SMILE! SING LOUD! HAVE GOOD ENERGY!

DRESS IN FESTIVE ATTIRE

MAKE SURE THE ROOM IS WELL LIT & QUIET

PLACE LAPTOP, TABLET OR PHONE AT EYE LEVEL ON A STABLE SURFACE

BECOME FAMILIAR WITH LYRICS FIRST

LOOK DIRECTLY INTO YOUR DEVICE

DON’T:

WEAR ANY LOGOS, SAYINGS, QUOTES, NAMES OR PICTURES

WEAR ALL WHITE OR VERY TINY PRINTS

SIT OR STAND IN FRONT OF A WINDOW

RECORD WHERE THERE ARE RECOGNIZABLE PHOTOS, ARTWORK, LOGOS OR BOOK TITLES IN THE BACKGROUND BEHIND YOU

And don't forget to click here to submit your video and enter!