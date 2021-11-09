It's Now Legal for Kids in New Jersey to Run Lemonade Stands Without Permits

What to Know New Jersey children dreaming of embarking on their entrepreneurial journey with a lemonade stand can now do so without municipal permits.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law that would allow children to run temporary businesses -- like lemonade stands -- without municipal permits.

This is just one of the dozens of bills signed into law by Murphy on Monday.

Legislation sponsored by Republican New Jersey State Sen. Michael Doherty that would allow children to run temporary businesses -- like lemonade stands -- without municipal permits was signed into law, along with dozens of others, by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday.

Years ago, after a pair of teenagers were stopped by police and told they couldn’t go door to door without a permit to solicit snow shoveling business in advance of a snowstorm the following day, Doherty sponsored the “Right to Shovel” law which was eventually enacted in 2016 and prohibits municipalities from regulating the solicitation of snow shoveling services.

The new legislation passed Monday, A-853/S-797, expands the previous law and proposes a more broad approach by prohibiting municipalities from requiring anyone under the age of 18 to obtain a license or permit to operate any type of business temporarily.

“There’s an endless stream of stories from around the nation about children being harassed by local officials for running lemonade stands without permits,” said Doherty (R-23) in a statement. “Instead of providing space for kids to learn about entrepreneurship, they’re being taught harsh lessons about the heavy hand of government by overzealous bureaucrats. This legislation, now law, makes clear that New Jersey’s children have the right to run a lemonade stand from their driveway or mow a neighbor’s lawn for a few bucks without a municipal license or permit.”