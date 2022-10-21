It'll Soon Cost Twice as Much to Go to One of New Jersey's Most Popular Beaches

From gas to food, prices have gone up on just about everything — and starting in Summer 2023, it’ll be more expensive to go to the beach in one of New Jersey’s most popular shore towns.

While hitting the beach in Ocean City this fall won't cost a thing, when the calendar flips over to next year, it'll be a different story. Those looking to hit the sand and find some seashells will have to shell out more to get on the beach.

The city council in Ocean City voted unanimously Thursday night to raise beach tag prices across the board — some by double. Daily tags will jump from $5 to $10, and weekly tags will go from $10 to $20. Seasonal tags will cost more as well.

Some locals disagreed with the measure, but city councilmembers said it was a necessity. They point to recent inflation plus a number of other factors, including higher costs on just about everything involved to maintain the beaches.

“If we want to maintain the highest level of standards for a beach in new jersey, it's an absolute must," said Councilmember Jody Levchuk.

And while Levchuk admitted there is some concern about people deciding to go elsewhere instead, she said many will still choose to come to Ocean City because of what they offer.

"I think that Ocean City — our brand, our safety, our track record, and everything else that we do well here, will outweigh the issue," she said.

A price increase such as this hasn’t happened in the area in quite a while. The last time the city raised seasonal beach tag prices was in 2011. Daily rates haven’t been changed in two decades.

