Is the stock market open on Christmas Day?: Holiday closures to know

The stock market in the United States was open for a shortened trading day on Christmas Eve, but it will be closed for Christmas Day.

Traders and investors will be taking the day off Wednesday, before normal trading resumes Thursday.

Will the stock market be open on Christmas Day?

The stock markets in the United States are closed each year on Christmas Day. The markets will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The stock market will resume normal hours on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Will the stock market be open on New Year's Eve?

The stock market will be open on New Year's Eve day, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2025 before closing for New Year's Day.

The markets regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Will the stock market be open on New Year's Day?

The stock market will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Normal trading hours will resume Thursday, January 3.