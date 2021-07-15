Is Kraft Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Good? Here's What New Yorkers Think

What to Know Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Kraft Macaroni and Cheese offered a free scoop of Mac and Cheese flavored ice cream at Union Square in honor of National Macaroni and Cheese Day.

The flavor was sold at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream locations throughout New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston.

Despite the unlikely pairing, the ice cream sold out at stores and online.

Van Leeuwen, the popular ice cream shop, and Kraft joined forces and tested the stomachs of curious eaters in New York and the country with their latest creation: Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Ice Cream.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The product was developed in honor of National Macaroni and Cheese Day on Wednesday.

The companies set up shop in an ice cream truck and offered a free scoop in Union Square Wednesday to promote the new flavor. The ice cream was also available for consumption at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream locations throughout New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston as well as online for $12 a pint.

Despite the unusual pairing, many took to the new flavor describing it as “sweet but salty.”

“It’s kind of amazing,” said Addie Benge who waited in line to try the flavor. “[It tastes] salty and sweet like you might think but it also has a vanilla to it.”

Another person, who did not provide NBC 4 New York their name said, "Yeah, it’s really good. It’s salty and sweet. I like it a lot."

The flavor remained popular with New Yorkers who spoke with News 4 New York, but also proved to be popular all around as the limited edition flavor sold out at stores and online. Moreover, according to Kraft Macaroni and Cheese’s Twitter page, the product gained enough attention to crash Kraft's website servers.

They told us we had to do something cool for #NationalMacAndCheeseDay. We took it literally. ❄️​#MacIceCream​

7.14.21 ​https://t.co/3XMehqIpXf pic.twitter.com/qN3HM0aQJv — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) July 13, 2021

“I’d recommend it for the adventurous eater to step outside their comfort zone,” said another person who tried the cold treat.

“Yes, [I would buy it] for the novelty...I’d let everyone else try it. I’d have it at a dinner party,” said Benge.

While it’s unclear whether the flavor will return, those still eager to try the flavor can submit a form to win two pints of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Ice Cream and two pints of a flavor of their choice.