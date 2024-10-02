‘Is Bank of America down?' Some users report seeing zero balances

If you're a Bank of America customer seeing a zero balance in your account in the bank's app or online banking Wednesday, you're not alone.

Some Bank of America customers were reporting issues accessing their online accounts and seeing their balances on Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of reports have come into the website Downdetector.com starting around 12:30 p.m. ET and continuing into the afternoon. According to Downdetector's "outage and reported problems map," reports have been submitted from across the country, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Phoenix, Houston and Chicago.

Customers were getting messages that said "accounts temporarily unavailable" and "some accounts and/or balances are temporarily unavailable." Some were seeing zero balances or dashes in places of their normal bank account balance.

Bank of America was responding to customers with questions on the bank's help account on X.

Bank of America released a statement: "Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today. These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Bank of America stock finished the day unchanged, closing at 39.23.