Ironworker Shocked on LIRR Construction Site Critically Injured

An ironworker was critically injured Saturday morning after she was electrocuted while working on a construction site along the Long Island Rail Road.

MTA officials said the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mineola train station. Crews were putting up a pedestrian bridge over the tracks when a crane came into contact with high voltage wires.

"The contact with the high voltage line created an arc to the bridge that seriously injured a female ironworker who was on the structure at the time," said MTA Construction and Development President Janno Lieber.

The injured worker was admitted to the ICU and was listen in critical condition at last check.

The ironworker's union sent a letter to Lieber following Saturday's incident requesting a stoppage on work to ensure adequate safety practices and a disclosure of any recent incident involving third-party contractors.

"We are calling for a safety stand down and to get legislation to get people out here to make sure this job is safe," said Anthony Simon, head of the union.

Simon said Saturday's incident is one of several involving third-party contractors working projects on the LIRR.

All ironworkers have been pulled off the job at Mineola train station while the MTA conducts a full investigation.