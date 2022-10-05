Irate Man Attacks Woman, Superintendent After Being Told to Leave NYC Temple: Cops

Cops are looking for a man who got irate after being told to leave a Manhattan temple and attacked a superintendent and security guard in a confrontation caught on camera last week, authorities say.

According to police, the man started arguing with a 57-year-old superintendent and a 27-year-old woman working as a security guard when he was told to leave Congregation Talmud Torah Adereth El on East 29th Street Thursday, which fell right in the middle of the Jewish high holiday celebrations.

It wasn't clear why he was told to leave around 11 a.m., but cops say he became enraged and the altercation turned physical. The male superintendent ended up with a cut to his thigh from some unknown object and the security guard suffered injuries to her chin in the struggle. The suspect then ran off.

Both victims were expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.