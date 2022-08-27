Irate Driver Tries to Mow Down Woman After Fight, Kills Bystander Instead: NYPD

A dispute between two women turned deadly when one jumped behind the wheel of a car and plowed into a pair of innocent bystanders standing on a nearby street corner in Queens, police said.

The tragic scene unfolded Saturday morning around 7 a.m. in Far Rockaway. NYPD officials said the two women were engaged in a physical fight near Beach 201st Street.

Their fight escalated when one of the women, 27, climbed into a black sedan and jumped a curb in an attempt to strike the other woman, according to police. Instead, she slammed into two men standing on the corner of the street.

A 59-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at St. John's Hospital. The man standing on the corner with him, a 37-year-old, had minor injuries to his back.

The driver took off in the car before abandoning it and fleeing on foot, police said.