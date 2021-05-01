Investigators Seek Evidence Linking Rudy Giuliani to Efforts to Oust Ukrainian Diplomat

Search warrants executed this week at Rudy Giuliani's New York City apartment and office are part of an investigation looking into whether the former Trump lawyer was involved in any efforts to oust former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch after he advocated for her removal in 2019.

Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News that federal investigators seized Giuliani's electronic devices on Wednesday to see whether they contain any evidence showing efforts to oust Yovanovitch and whether they potentially violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, requiring the disclosure of certain political activities or interests.

The investigation of a possible Giuliani link to efforts against Yovanovitch was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

Investigators are specifically looking into communications between Giuliani and former Ukrainian prosecutors Viktor Shokin, Yuriy Lutsenko, and Kostiantyn Kulyk as well as former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, one of the sources told NBC News.

Some of the other individuals identified in search warrants as people with whom Giuliani may have been in contact regarding Yovanovitch include Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, and David Correia, all associates of the former New York City mayor, as well as attorneys Victoria Toensing and Joe DiGenova and journalist John Solomon, according to one of the sources.

