Investigation Underway Amid Reports of Police Shooting on Long Island

Police were said to have been involved in some sort of shooting on Long Island early Tuesday, though few details were readily available by mid-morning.

Chopper 4 was over the scene on Harrison Street in Uniondale, where a bullet-riddled sedan was seen stalled in an intersection, its driver's side door ajar.

Multiple police vehicles were surrounding it.

There were reports one officer may have suffered minor injuries in the fray. Nassau County Police confirmed only an ongoing investigation was underway.

Streets were closed in the area for a time but later reopened.

More details are expected later Tuesday.