Long Island

Investigation Underway Amid Reports of Police Shooting on Long Island

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence at the scene early Tuesday

uniondale police shooting
News 4

Police were said to have been involved in some sort of shooting on Long Island early Tuesday, though few details were readily available by mid-morning.

Chopper 4 was over the scene on Harrison Street in Uniondale, where a bullet-riddled sedan was seen stalled in an intersection, its driver's side door ajar.

Multiple police vehicles were surrounding it.

There were reports one officer may have suffered minor injuries in the fray. Nassau County Police confirmed only an ongoing investigation was underway.

Streets were closed in the area for a time but later reopened.

More details are expected later Tuesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandNassau CountyPolice shootingUniondale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us