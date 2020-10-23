Clifton

Investigation Launched After NJ Police Officer Responding to Call Strikes, Kills Pedestrian

According to the preliminary investigation, the officer was responding to a report of a crime in progress and had activated the emergency lights on his patrol vehicle when he hit the woman

New Jersey’s Attorney General’s Office on Friday launched an investigation after a Clifton police officer responding to a call struck and killed a pedestrian.

The accident occurred Thursday evening at the intersection of Allwood Road and Brookwood Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, the officer was responding to a report of a crime in progress and had activated the emergency lights on his patrol vehicle when he hit the woman.

The officer provided medical aid to the woman, officials said. She was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where she died about 30 minutes later.

Officials have not released the name of the woman or the officer.

State law requires the attorney general’s office to investigate when a person dies during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in an official capacity.

