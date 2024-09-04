Long Island

Investigation continues after body found in suitcase on Long Island

The body was found inside a suitcase in Huntington on Tuesday and has yet to be identified

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The investigation is continuing Wednesday after a body was found inside a suitcase behind an apartment building on Long Island.

The body was discovered just before noon on Tuesday in a wooded area along Nassau Road in Huntington Station, Suffolk County Police said. It was stuffed inside a suitcase that had been left behind an apartment building, according to police.

Police initially responded to a 911 call for suspicious activity around 11:50 a.m. and officers discovered the body in the suitcase.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Detectives responded to the scene, and crime tape was seen up along a stretch of the road as evidence was collected. A foot or a shoe appeared to be hanging out of the luggage.

"I came over and I got out of the car and I approached it and I said 'Oh my God it stinks here,' and the flies. And I said, we need to call the police," said Chris Smocer, whose daughter first noticed the black suitcase with a foul odor during a morning walk.

The person has not yet been identified. Police have not shared how they believe the victim was killed. The county medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Further information was not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the body is asked to contact Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives at (631) 852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Long IslandSuffolk County
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us