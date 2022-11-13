Intruders Sneak in Back Door of NYC Home, Duct Tape 67-Year-Old in $50K Heist

A couple of armed intruders are in the wind after breaking into a Queens home and tying up a 67-year-old woman inside before stealing tens of thousands of dollars, police said.

The home invasion robbery occurred back on Thursday, around 12:40 p.m., in Bayside. Authorities said the duo entered the residence near 200th Street and 34th Avenue by opening an unlocked door in the back.

One of the men pulled a gun on the woman as he demanded money. Then they covered her eyes with duct tape and led her to a bedroom upstairs, police said.

That's where the thieves tied her wrists to a bed post, again using duct tape.

With the woman out of the way, police said the intruders were able to grab approximately $50,000 cash from inside the home, as well as some jewelry. Then they ran out of the home and into an "older model gray four door sedan with tinted windows."

The woman, left taped to the bed, was able to break free and call police. She was taken to North Shore Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.