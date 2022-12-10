Intruder Strangles Woman After Following Her Into NYC Apartment Lobby: Cops

The screams pleading for help are what saved a woman from the violent grip of an aggressive intruder who snuck into her apartment building this week, police said.

Police say the man followed a 26-year-old woman into her apartment building Tuesday night on Washington Avenue, right next to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.

Video shows the man creeping up behind the woman as she walks up the stairs from the lobby of the building. Then, police say, he strangled her from behind.

The woman managed to break free from his grip and shout for help. Police say that was enough to scare her attacker, who ran away.

Darlene Phillips has lived in the building for more than 40 years, and in that time she doesn't remember an intruder preying on one of her female neighbors.

"I hope she's OK," Phillips said. "It's frightening. I have two 10-year- old grandchildren."

Police believe the alleged attacker may be between 35 to 45 years old, weighs 180 pounds and is possibly 5'8'.

The woman did not suffer any significant injuries and did not have anything stolen, according to authorities. Her neighbors worry – it’s the trauma of being attacked in her own home that will stick with her.

"I know she’s got to be scared to death," Phillips said.