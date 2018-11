The wildfires ravaging California, which includes the most destructive and deadly in the state's history, together cover hundreds of thousands of acres.

That’s a size larger than all but a handful of U.S. cities -- and as large as 16 Manhattans.

To get a sense of the scale of the wildfires, NBC News created a map to compare each blaze to any of the 1,000 most-populous cities or towns in the U.S.

Check your town below.