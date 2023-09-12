Inside NYPD's efforts to keep J'ouvert and West Indian Day Parade safe

The sounds of steel drums filled Flatbush Avenue Monday morning for J'ouvert, the pre-dawn festival that marks the start of Carnival in the Caribbean.

The bright colors and meaningful costumes tell the story of emancipated slaves in the West Indies.

"All of the characters have a meaning that relates to our lives," said one participant.

The NYPD is ensuring that this year's J'Ouvert and West Indian Day Parade are not only fun, but also safe. Myles Miller reporting.

It's the precursor to the West Indian Day Parade, known for elaborate costumes and face paint. In recent years, both events had been overshadowed by gang violence — the darkness provided the perfect cover to settle scores resulting in numerous murders.

This year, stricter security led to one of the safest J'ouvert celebrations on record. NBC New York got an exclusive look at what it took to make the night safe.

Clad in khaki pants and bullet proof vests, the NYPD's Community Response team huddled in Flatbush hours before the festivities.

"The one percent that might think they're coming here tonight to hurt someone, this is why you're here," John Chell, the NYPD chief of patrol, said to officers.

The department utilized high-tech tools like drones to determine crowd size.

"Yesterday, there was a lot of people blocking street–illegally blocking the street," said Det. Kyle Calenda.

News 4 was with police as they responded to a rowdy and unsanctioned party on Church Avenue. Police called in the violence interrupters part of the city's Crisis Management System.

"The CMS groups came here, they told the individuals they had to leave. And as we were here, 75 dirt bikes rode by," said Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry.

Police caught up to them and confiscated the dirt bikes, he said.

Paradegoers told News 4 they saw the difference.

"We feel safer this year because, first and foremost, we have a lot of cops here. Everywhere you turn you find a cop," one woman said.

That increase in police presence led to several gun arrests overnight.

"Our community response team took five firearms off the street. As far as we're concerned, that's five victims we avoided last night," said Chell.