Inside Job: NJ Contractors Face Charges for Stealing 1,600 Masks Donated to Hospital Staff

New Jersey officials have brought charges against two men accused of attempting to steal 1,600 masks intended for frontline health care workers.

Prosecutors say Stephan Milligan and Kevin Brady face charges for conspiring to steal respirator masks intended for hospital workers.

According to prosecutors, both men were electrical contractors at Prudential Financial where the masks were being stored ahead of their distribution.

In the last days of March, Milligan and Brady allegedly used their job access at Prudential to steal seven to eight cases of N95 masks. Each case held 200 masks, officials said.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, reports of price-gouging and theft of personal protection equipment have been rampant across the tri-state.