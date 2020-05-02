Coronavirus

Inside Job: NJ Contractors Face Charges for Stealing 1,600 Masks Donated to Hospital Staff

Two men allegedly stole 1,600 N95 masks intended for hospital workers

N95 masks
Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New Jersey officials have brought charges against two men accused of attempting to steal 1,600 masks intended for frontline health care workers.

Prosecutors say Stephan Milligan and Kevin Brady face charges for conspiring to steal respirator masks intended for hospital workers.

According to prosecutors, both men were electrical contractors at Prudential Financial where the masks were being stored ahead of their distribution.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 6 hours ago

Warm Weekend Tests Early Stages of Tri-State’s Reopening Strategy

Coronavirus 7 hours ago

More Local Hospitals Report Children With Possible COVID-19 Health Consequences

In the last days of March, Milligan and Brady allegedly used their job access at Prudential to steal seven to eight cases of N95 masks. Each case held 200 masks, officials said.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, reports of price-gouging and theft of personal protection equipment have been rampant across the tri-state.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusNew Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us