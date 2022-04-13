gun violence

Innocent 23-Year-Old Woman Shot in Head While Sitting in Parked Car, Dies: Cops

It's the second innocent bystander death to gunfire in the borough in a week and a half

A 23-year-old Bronx woman sitting in her parked car Tuesday night died of a shot to the head when gunfire erupted, police say, noting she was an innocent bystander.

The victim, identified as Sally Ntim of Concourse, was parked at the corner of Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street around 8:45 p.m. when someone started shooting. No information was available on the intended target or a possible suspect.

Ntim was pronounced dead at a hospital. Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency response at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Ntim's death marks the second of an innocent bystander in the borough in less than two weeks. A 61-year-old grandmother was killed in the crossfire when a gunfight broke out as she headed home from work last Monday. Multiple arrests have been made.

