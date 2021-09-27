New York City

Inmate on the Run After Early Morning Escape From NYC Hospital, DOC Custody

Bellevue Hospital, New York City, New York, USA
Getty Images

Police are searching for an escaped inmate who took off from Bellevue Hospital early Monday morning, the Department of Correction said.

Harry Maldonado, 55, escaped from Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward around 3:50 a.m. still wearing his hospital gown, according to news reports.

The DOC said Maldonado was placed into custody on Sept. 23 on charges of attempted burglary, larceny and parole violation.

“Safely monitoring those in our custody is a core part of our mission and this is extremely disturbing. We take escapes and attempted escapes very seriously and we are investigating exactly how this happened," DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi told NBC New York.

"Teams from our Correction Intelligence Bureau are working with NYPD to bring this individual back into custody as quickly as possible.”

The department confirmed a full investigation is underway.

This article tagged under:

New York CityNYPDBellevue Hospitalescaped prisoner
