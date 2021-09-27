Inmate on the Run After Early Morning Escape From NYC Hospital, DOC Custody

Police are searching for an escaped inmate who took off from Bellevue Hospital early Monday morning, the Department of Correction said.

Harry Maldonado, 55, escaped from Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward around 3:50 a.m. still wearing his hospital gown, according to news reports.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The DOC said Maldonado was placed into custody on Sept. 23 on charges of attempted burglary, larceny and parole violation.

“Safely monitoring those in our custody is a core part of our mission and this is extremely disturbing. We take escapes and attempted escapes very seriously and we are investigating exactly how this happened," DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi told NBC New York.

"Teams from our Correction Intelligence Bureau are working with NYPD to bring this individual back into custody as quickly as possible.”

The department confirmed a full investigation is underway.