Inmate gets 20 years for ‘vicious' microwave beating that left NJ man brain damaged

An inmate was sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison for a brutal jailhouse beating of another man that was caught on camera — an attack in which a microwave, bleach and a water cooler were used and the victim was left with permanent brain damage.

Byad Lockett was sentenced Wednesday to spend two more decades in prison for the Sept. 2021 attack inside the Essex County Correctional Facility in New Jersey. The term will be served consecutively after his 12-year sentence for a 2019 homicide.

Lockett's attorney's had asked the sentence be served concurrently with his current sentence, but the judge rejected that request. Lockett has been in and out of correctional facilities since he was a child.

"This was one of the most savage beatings I’ve ever seen. It was barbaric. It was inhumane," said Judge Ronald Wigler. "And each time that video played, you were smirking. You were smiling. You were enjoying what you were watching."

As for Lockett himself, he offered an apology in court, claiming he was not on his medication at the time of the attack.

"No question Mr. Lockett overreacted. We’re not disputing that. But it wasn’t pre-planned or something he contemplated doing," said attorney Eric Kaviar. "It’s something spur of the moment that happened, unfortunately."

Lockett, along with fellow inmate Darryl Watson, were convicted in June for the attack against then 21-year-old Jayshawn Boyd. The jury found Lockett and Watson guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

A third inmate, Isaad Jackson, was only found guilty of the final charge. Prosecutors said the jury was hung on the attempted murder and assault charges.

The vicious beatdown, video which contained images too disturbing too watch, showed the three men stomp on Boyd, hit him with a mop handle, douse him with bleach, throw a water cooler and then a microwave at his head. According to Essex County officials, a total of seven inmates were involved in the attack.

“Watching this video is hard to watch, it’s like torture is what it is. As they continue to attack, Boyd is unable to respond," Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Justin Edwab said.

Prosecutor's read a letter to the court from Boyd's family, who chose not to attend the sentencing hearing due to safety concerns.

That Boyd can walk at all shows his incredible will to survive -- no one thought he could live after the beating in the C-Pod at the Newark lockup. Boyd, who family said suffers from schizophrenia, had never been put in general population before the day of the beating.

"The way they beat my son, I couldn’t even watch the video," Nacolia Boyd, Jayshawn's mother, previously told NBC New York. "My son is not the same. He can’t do things on his own anymore. He can’t go to the store — can’t dress himself. It’s hard for me. You don’t have the life you did before.”

The Boyd family filed a lawsuit against the county and correction officials. Attorney Brooke Barnett says the duration of the beating with no intervention by jail guards was unacceptable.

”He’s placed in the jail — in less than 10 minutes, this is what’s happening," Barnett said. "And nobody came to his aid.”

The seven-on-one attack went on for two minutes and 23 seconds, according to Barnett.

Union officials said the sole officer on duty in that unit had not been academy-trained. According to prosecutors, he left for his safety and called for backup. A year and a half later, officers without academy training are still being put into units at a ratio of one to every 64 inmates.

County officials insisted they implemented safety and security changes since the assault on Boyd.

“We are employing national standards and we are employing best practices," ECCR Director Donald Charles said.

But according to internal documents previously obtained by the News 4 I-Team, there have been a total of 17 inmate-on-inmate or inmate-on-staff incidents since March. Officer Jeffrey Matos was stabbed and beaten by a group of inmates on May 17.

"They don't care about our safety. I've never seen the jail this dangerous in my life," Matos said.

Barnett, who represents several inmate families, agrees.

"You talk about Rikers — Essex County Jail, they're worse than Rikers," she said.

Boyd, his family says, will need a lifetime of care.

"They should have been on a job protecting these inmates. Just because you’re in jail, doesn’t mean you have to be treated like an animal. And it shouldn’t have happened to my son. No one should have gone through that," his mother said.

One defendant has already pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, while three others have yet to be tried.