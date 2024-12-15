Eric Adams' chief adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, resigns effective immediately

A startling exit at City Hall was confirmed over the weekend as the chief adviser to Eric Adams ended a decades-long professional relationship with the mayor.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin ended her tenure Sunday, a couple months after receiving federal subpoenas upon landing back in New York City from a vacation to Japan. Her departure was first reported by Politico.

In September, as Adams found himself indicted on bribery and conspiracy charges, Lewis-Martin had her phones seized and home searched, adding to the list of top officials in the mayor's administration involved in ongoing federal probes. Lewis-Martin has not been charged in any of the active city or federal investigations.

Lewis-Martin's exit marks the latest in a string of big name departures since federal investigators began looking into the mayor. Her resignation comes after that of former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, senior adviser Timothy Pearson, first deputy mayor Sheena Wright, and David and Phil Banks, schools chancellor and deputy mayor for public safety, respectively.

In a statement obtained by NBC New York, Lewis-Martin thanked the mayor for their years of friendship and work in the city, and said her decision to step down was motivated by family.

“To my political partner, brother, and friend, Mayor Eric Adams: I thank you for seeking me out, way back in 2004, and asking me to run your Senate campaign. I thank you for seeing in me things that I did not see in myself. I extend humble gratitude to you for encouraging me to be my authentic self and for having my back during some trying times. As you would say, this has been a good ride; I will use author’s license and say that this has been an amazing ride.

“Now, today, the time has come for me to focus on my wonderful family and myself and retire.”

Adams called Lewis-Martin a "sister," and said every New Yorker owes "her a debt of gratitude for her decades of service to our city."

Lewis-Martin's resignation is effective as of Sunday.