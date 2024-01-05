Inflation-based toll increase for Port Authority bridges, tunnels takes effect Sunday

The automatic, inflation-based toll adjustment at all Port Authority of New York and New Jersey bridges and tunnels are set to take effect on Sunday.

According to the transportation multi-state transportation agency, the toll adjustment is of $0.63. The tolls are only one way, and the adjustments will bring Port Authority tolls similar to the round trip tolls of other regional systems.

The bridge and tunnel toll hike is not the only one that the Port Authority has approved.

On March 3, AirTrial rail systems will see their own increase of $0.25.

Fares at PATH will remain unchanged. Discount bridge and tunnel toll and AirTrain fare plans will continue to remain in effect -- as well as the Port Authority’s Staten Island Bridges Plan.