Infant girl's death at NYC hotel shelter under investigation

Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive at a city shelter on Sunday.

Cops responded to a hotel on Crescent Street in Long Island City around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a possible cardiac arrest. The infant was picked up and transported by medics to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

The city's medical examiner will determine the child's cause of death.

A city spokesperson for the Department of Social Services confirmed the hotel is being used as a shelter.

"Protecting the health and safety of our clients is our top priority, and non-profit provider staff responded immediately when this incident was reported to ensure appropriate medical supports," the spokesperson said. "Our deepest condolences go out to all who have been impacted, and we stand ready to provide the family with every support we can during this incredibly difficult time.”

The investigation into the child's death is ongoing. Police did not indicate if the death was criminal in nature nor whether any arrests were expected.