Queens

Infant girl's death at NYC hotel shelter under investigation

By NBC New York Staff

Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive at a city shelter on Sunday.

Cops responded to a hotel on Crescent Street in Long Island City around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a possible cardiac arrest. The infant was picked up and transported by medics to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

The city's medical examiner will determine the child's cause of death.

A city spokesperson for the Department of Social Services confirmed the hotel is being used as a shelter.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Protecting the health and safety of our clients is our top priority, and non-profit provider staff responded immediately when this incident was reported to ensure appropriate medical supports," the spokesperson said. "Our deepest condolences go out to all who have been impacted, and we stand ready to provide the family with every support we can during this incredibly difficult time.”

The investigation into the child's death is ongoing. Police did not indicate if the death was criminal in nature nor whether any arrests were expected.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Queens
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us