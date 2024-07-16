New Jersey

8-week-old infant dies after left in hot car amid heat wave in NJ; father charged

By Tom Shea

NBC New York

An 8-week-old girl died after after she was left inside a hot car in New Jersey, according to prosecutors, and now her father is facing charges.

Officers in Lakewood responded to a call on New Egypt Road just before 2 p.m. Monday about a child in cardiac arrest, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. EMS were already at the scene attempting to give lifesaving aid to the infant girl, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation by police and the county prosecutor's office, it was determined that the girl had been left alone in her father's car for an extended period of time, which led to her death.

It was not immediately clear just how long the child had been left in the vehicle, but high temperatures on Monday pushed into the mid 90s for much of the tri-state area — meaning it would only take minutes for temperatures inside the car to soar well above that and lead to medical complications.

The infant has not yet been identified.

Avraham Chaitovsky, of Jackson Township, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Attorney information for the 28-year-old Chaitovsky was not available.

