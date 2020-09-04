Indoor Dining, Movie Theaters Return in New Jersey for First Time in 6 Months

What to Know Indoor dining and movie theaters return in New Jersey Friday for the first time in six months, while both are still off the table in New York City

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he feels NYC restaurants should open indoor dining but he's not yet confident in the city's ability to enforce compliance; Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's "at peace" with the city's COVID efforts

More than 300 New York City restaurants have joined a class-action lawsuit against the city and state, seeking $2 billion in damages over the ban

Indoor dining and movie theaters both reopen in New Jersey Friday for the first time in more than six months, albeit with limited capacity and other COVID restrictions. Both are still shut down in New York City amid a tense standoff between the mayor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo over enforcement issues.

In New Jersey, movie theater attendance is capped at 25 percent percent capacity or 150 people, whichever is less. Restaurants are limited to 25 percent capacity as well under the new rules, which includes maintaining social distancing between tables. Masks must be worn except when eating or drinking.

“Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19,” Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted earlier this week as he announced the updated regulations.

Owners have been eager to open up restaurants for months.

“It’s about time,” said Costas Kaiafas, the owner of the Princess Maria Diner in Wall. “At some point he’s got to let us work.”

That's what restaurant owners and workers are saying in New York City. Indoor dining was left off the table when the city entered Phase IIII of Cuomo's reopening plan, while it was permitted to continue across the rest of the state.

On Thursday, Cuomo doubled down on his repeat complaint that New York City is not sufficiently enforcing compliance and doesn't have a plan to do so -- and until he's convinced of a change, dine-in may be off the table. He says NYPD officers should be deployed in force to help enforce the rules, not just sheriff deputies.

State inspectors have noted improved compliance across New York City in recent weeks, but Cuomo said that task force doesn't have the manpower to manage thousands of restaurants in the five boroughs. He says bars have had problems.

"I want to open restaurants in New York City. The economic damage is extraordinary," Cuomo said. "My opinion is restaurants should open. The question is how."

many restaurant owners are speaking out and voicing their concerns over staying in business in the long-term, noting that outdoor dining is not sustainable, particularly as colder weather approaches

Mayor Bill de Blasio, besieged by questions on indoor dining in virtually every daily briefing, has said New York City restaurants are overwhelmingly complying with COVID rules and regulations. He hopes to at least have a timeline by month's end.

The mayor offered no response to Cuomo's slams on enforcement Thursday. Asked about it during his daily briefing, which dueled with the governor's, de Blasio said city health officials remain concerned about indoor dining. When the time does come, he said restaurants would be treated separately from bars, but didn't specify what exactly that would mean in terms of restrictions -- or whether limiting bars but not restaurants in some way would be legal under state law.

New Jersey restaurants can resume indoor dining statewide starting this Friday, Sept. 4, Gov. Phil Murphy announced early Monday. Capacity will be capped at 25 percent to start and at least 6 feet are required between tables.

"It has to be health and safety first. It has to be how do we defeat coronavirus? That's the first consideration," de Blasio said, adding he was looking into whether to extend the city's Open Restaurants initiative past its Halloween expiration date. More than 10,000 restaurants are participating in that program, which the mayor estimates has saved at least 90,000 jobs in just the last three months.

"I'm totally at peace that what we've done is focus on the health and safety of all New Yorkers," de Blasio said Thursday. "Our healthcare leadership has been absolutely right to be careful and cautious and focus on the data."

Yet the data also shows the economic impact has been staggering. More than 300 New York City restaurants have joined a class-action lawsuit against the city and state, seeking $2 billion in damages over the ongoing ban. That lawsuit, which comes as the city lauds its outdoor dining program with 10,000 participants, was filed the same day New Jersey announced plans to resume indoor dining.

Volunteers are pitching in to help restaurateurs weather the pandemic.

In an effort to try and keep struggling businesses afloat, some in the Bronx came together to build outdoor dining areas, including tables, barriers and dining space. The volunteers took part in the effort organized by the Bronx Community Foundation, helping out restaurants in the South Bronx hit particularly hard.

While service acts such as that are a start, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said bringing back indoor dining is "crucial" for not only the restaurant owners, but also employees — many of whom are immigrants who rely on those wages to survive.

Cuomo sympathizes with that, but again, called on New York City government to do a better job of enforcement. He said he was open to any suggestion as to how the state could better monitor compliance and ensure enforcement and invited Johnson to submit a plan for some sort of NYPD task force on compliance.