Which NYC Boroughs Are Most Likely to Have Speeding Drivers?

It's the city that never sleeps — or slows down, apparently.

It appears a lot of New York City drivers are driving with a lead foot these days.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Transit advocacy group "Transportation Alternatives" tracked the speed of cars at specific intersections in every borough. They found that 70 percent of drivers they tracked broke the speed limit.

Drivers in the Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island were more likely to speed through intersections. On Staten Island, 94 percent of drivers observed by the group blew through the speed limit.

Manhattan and Brooklyn had fewer drivers breaking speed limits, but it was still around 30 percent. And considering roads there, especially Manhattan, are more congested on a regular basis, a third of drivers still being able to speed is alarming.

Transportation Alternatives is urging the state legislature to pass a law allowing the city to set its own speed limits.