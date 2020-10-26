U.S. Supreme Court

In Setback for Democrats, Supreme Court Won't Let Late Mail Ballots Count in Wisconsin

Voting rights groups and the state and national Democratic parties had filed lawsuits seeking to extend the deadline

A man casts his ballot at Tippecanoe Library in Wisconsin
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Wisconsin cannot count mail ballots that arrive well after the polls close, under an order issued Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court, a defeat for Democrats in a battleground state.

Buy a vote of 5-3, the justices declined to lift a lower court ruling preventing the state from counting mail ballots that arrive as much as six days after election day. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said they would have granted the request.

Voting rights groups, the state and national Democratic parties, and the League of women Voters filed lawsuits seeking to extend the deadline for accepting mail-in ballots. They said the flood of absentee ballots and problems arising from the pandemic make it harder for voters to receive their mail ballots and return them on time. Wisconsin has been especially hard hit by COVID-19, with hospitals nearly filled to capacity.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

