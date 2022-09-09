Queen Elizabeth II

Looking Back at Queen Elizabeth II's Visits to NYC Through the Years

Take a look at Queen Elizabeth's visits to the tri-state area over the years.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday at the age of 96, prompting a wave of worldwide mourning and tributes for the monarch who reigned for seven decades.

During the years as head of the British Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth traveled the world many times over, including visiting the tristate area -- particularly New York City -- on numerous occasions.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S FIRST VISIT TO NYC (1957)

Queen Elizabeth II visited New York City in 1957 -- five years after her accession to the throne when she was just 25 years old. The queen was met with a motorcade and a ticker-tape parade as she traveled down Fifth Avenue. It was during this Royal Tour that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited the top of the Empire State Building. (The building lit up in purple and silver in honor of the queen Thursday evening.)

Queen Elizabeth II in a motorcade traveling along Fifth Avenue during the Royal Tour Oct. 5, 1957. (Photo by Ben Martin/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth ll and her entourage arrive at the Empire State Building during a visit to New York City on Oct. 21, 1957. (Photo by Ike Eichorn/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II during Royal Tour in New York City motorcade, October 5, 1957. (Photo by Ben Martin/Getty Images)

QUEEN ELIZABETH II VISITS TRI-STATE AREA TO CELEBRATE BICENTENNIAL OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION (1976)

During her world travels, Queen Elizabeth made a brief trip to Connecticut as well as to New York City in July 1976 as part of the celebration of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution.

During Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh's visit to New York City, they visited the New York Stock Exchange and managed to squeeze in a visit to Bloomingdale's. She was even named an honorary citizen of the city.

HM Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit New York City in 1976. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
HM Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit the New York Stock Exchange during their 1976 visit to the United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
HM The Queen Elizabeth II and a Bloomingdale's representative. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, USA - JULY 09: Queen Elizabeth ll greets a jazz musician in New York during a State Visit to the United States on July 09, 1976 in New York, USA. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - JULY 10: A Royal Welcome: Queen Elizabeth stoops to take a welcoming bouquet from Mayor Abraham David Beame's granddaughter, Julie, at Battery Park on July 10, 1976. Watching is Gov. Hugh Carey. Sailing into the harbor on board the royal yacht, Britannia, the queen was greeted by a 21-gun salute. Later, she received cheers of welcome from large crowds on her tour of city. At Federal Hall, the queen was made an honorary citizen of New York City. (Photo by Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Documentation of the visit is maintained by the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum.

On the night of Friday, July 9, 1976, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, set sail on the HMY Britannia from New York to New Haven.

The New York Times website has a story from the Associated Press from July 11, 1976, which says 50,000 people lined the docks, streets and the airport in New Haven for a glimpse of the queen’s 40‐minute visit.

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S 2010 VISIT INCLUDES TRIBUTE TO 9/11 VICTIMS

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's 2010 visit to New York City was the culmination of an 8-day tour of Canada. A day before heading back to England, the queen addressed the United Nations. Before this, she last addressed the UN in 1957.

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the United Nations General Assembly July 6, 2010 in New York City. The Queen will visit Ground Zero in her first visit to New York since 1976. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The queen's trip was an emotional one, as Her Majesty and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh visited Ground Zero and paid their respects to the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and laid a wreath at the site of the World Trade Center.

Queen Elizabeth II lays a wreath at the site of the World Trade Center July 6, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by John Stillwell-Pool/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JULY 06: Queen Elizabeth II lays a wreath in remembrance of the victims of the attacks on September 11, 2001, during a visits to Ground Zero at the World Trade Center site on July 6, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh also visited The British Garden in Hanover Square located in the Financial District. The garden stands as a memorial memorial to the British who died at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain (L), Prince Philip (C) and New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg (R) at the opening of The British Garden in Hanover Square, July 6, 2010 in New York, a memorial to the British who died at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. AFP PHOTO/POOL/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Two years later, the garden was renamed "The Queen Elizabeth II September 11th Garden, Inc.” as the memorial for all the Commonwealth victims of the 9/11 attacks and honoring Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee.

A visitor laid a flower on the plaque of "The Queen Elizabeth II September 11th Garden" located in New York City on Sept. 9, 2022 to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier in the day at the age of 96.

