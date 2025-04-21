In Line NYC: PopUp Bagels

In many ways, New York City is like an amusement park; it’s crammed, overpriced, fun, and filled with endless amounts of very long lines.

Saturday Night Live did a sketch on the concept of New York’s Line culture back in March with the song “Big Dumb Line” and the spoof was hardly an exaggeration. Especially on a weekend, it’s pretty much a guarantee you’ll see at least a few lines within any three-block radius.

Virality plays a major role in creating fads out of businesses and can inspire people from around the world to come to New York City to wait in line for something they saw online.

However, some of these New York City lines are less “fad” than they are staple. We wanted to take a closer look into some of the places around the city with steady lines filled with locals and tourists alike; what is everybody waiting for?

We began our mission with PopUp Bagels at the SoHo location, which has constant lines and appropriately boasts the slogan of “not famous but known.”

The brand was created in suburban Connecticut by Adam Goldberg, who originally worked in flood mitigation before pursuing PopUp Bagels full time.

Adam now deals with a different kind of flood; crowds of people gathered outside his shops eagerly waiting for bagels and schmears.

The day we visited, it was 37 degrees and rainy, but a line formed outside and down the block regardless. Even those who had already gotten their bagels were standing outside, presumably not wanting to spare even a moment to risk the bread cooling down.

Despite the fifteen or so people who were in line ahead of us, it only took around five minutes before the bagels were in hand. Adam and his team credit the speed of their team to the energy and enthusiasm of the people they choose to hire, additionally pointing out that their playlists are “curated to keep everyone in rhythm.” So even if the line looks long, you can trust that it will move quickly.

PopUp Bagels are designed to be ripped apart and dipped into their schmears; we got Scallion Cream Cheese and Brown Sugar Butter, but they also have rotating specialty flavors like Lemon Poppy Butter or Pimento Cheese.

The bagels are soft, warm, and airy. The reaction was universal from everyone around me who was also diving straight in, even while standing in the rain.

Goldberg’s recipe was born during the Covid pandemic. Adam had never considered baking previously, but began experimenting with sourdough, which eventually turned into a uniquely fresh and soft kind of bagel.

Goldberg began by selling his bagels to the Connecticut community and eventually word of mouth catapulted his business into New York City.

“We didn’t have a formal marketing strategy,” said Adam’s team, “everything grew organically, and honestly, it still does.”

We asked the team about the creative process of creating their specialty flavored schmears. “A lot of ideas come directly from our community,” they said, “followers on social media constantly drop flavor suggestions in our comments, and we track what’s resonating…Ultimately it’s about listing to our audience and creating something they’re excited to try.”

It seems that PopUp Bagels’ popularity comes from their high-quality product and ongoing relationship with the community. This explains their line, which includes a rare combination of regulars and tourists alike.

“We’re not chasing one-hit moments; we’re building something that drives conversation, sets a new standard, and keeps people coming week after week. That’s how we’ve turned a movement into momentum.”

PopUp Bagels is pushing their momentum even further with their planned expansion into Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, and California.

And if you’re interested in visiting one of the New York City locations but want to avoid the line, their team stated that the busiest times tend to be “before work, after work, and most definitely on weekends… we see the longest lines around 11 o’clock on Saturdays and Sundays.”

Line Estimate: 5-25 Minutes