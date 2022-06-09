In Full Bloom: Meatpacking District's L.E.A.F. Flower Festival Begins June 10

The second annual L.E.A.F. Flower Festival begins Friday, June 10th, in the Meatpacking District.

A floral wave will wash over the streets of the Manhattan neighborhood until June 12th, including massive flower installations and displays, retail and hospitality activations and experiences around the neighborhood.

The three day exhibit will include large scale floral displays by some of New York's leading Floral Designers, floral plinths throughout the district, a European-style flower market presented by TF Cornerstone, in-store activations, retail pop-ups, and numerous brand experiences.

The festival includes exhibits stretching from West 15th Street down to Gansevoort Street, between Ninth Avenue and Washington Street.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more information, visit their website here.