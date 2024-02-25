Impaired driver arrested for fatally striking NY man who fell out of wheelchair: Cops

A 25-year-old Long Island man was arrested Saturday for allegedly running down a man who had fallen out of his wheelchair while crossing the road, according to police.

Suffolk County Police said Raymond Hubbard was trying to get across Middle County Road in Coram around 10:15 p.m. when he fell.

Moments later a driver coming down the road fatally struck Hubbard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban who allegedly appeared impaired, and placed him under arrest.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Nicholas Doxtader, 25, faces a charge of driving while impaired. He was scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.

Attorney information for Doxtader was not immediately known.