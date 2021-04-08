‘I'll Cut You:' Home Depot Wood Threat, Unprovoked Slap Mark Latest NYC Anti-Asian Attacks

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating two more apparent bias attack involving Asian victims, the latest in a series of confrontations that have involved threats, punches and one brutal stomach-stomp near Times Square.

Police said the attack in question happened shortly before 8 p.m. March 26 in a Home Depot on Gateway Drive in Brooklyn. A stranger walked up to a 28-year-old male victim and his 28-year-old girlfriend and made anti-Asian statements before picking up a piece of wood and saying, "I'll cut you," police said.

The suspect then ran out the front door. No injuries were reported.

In the second recent case, which was reported in Manhattan Wednesday, a 25-year-old victim was sitting, talking to her front, on Grand Street when a stranger walked up. That stranger made anti-Asian statements and slapped the victim in the face before fleeing. She refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

A day before the NYPD announced this attack, a man was arrested for allegedly attacking three Asian victims in Brooklyn. In one of those cases, a 77-year-old man was standing outside a supermarket looking at vegetables when he was shoved to the ground. The suspect walked away; no words were exchanged.

Arrested and charged with multiple counts of Assault and Aggravated Harassment as Hate Crimes. https://t.co/mOg8tUd766 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) April 8, 2021

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have been up in New York City and across the nation in recent weeks. Earlier this week, two doormen who allegedly witnessed a brutal beating of a 65-year-old Asian American woman near Times Square last month and did nothing to help were fired, their former employer said.