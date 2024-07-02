IKEA to open Fifth Avenue location in the heart of Midtown

An IKEA store will be opening in the heart of the Fifth Avenue shopping district in Manhattan as a prime anchor of a new office tower, the majority owner of IKEA stores announced Tuesday.

The tower, will be located at 570 Fifth Avenue between West 46th and 47th Streets, will house an 80,000-square-foot IKEA location over two levels, Ingka Group said.

"This next phase of our investment and expansion in the U.S. signals our commitment to bring IKEA closer to people in city centers," Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA U.S. said in a statement. "While we are in the very early stages of planning for the IKEA location, we can promise to deliver an experience that is full of inspiration and designed to meet the home furnishing dreams of the many New Yorkers."

In recent years, IKEA has opened more stores in city centers, including Tokyo, Madrid, Paris and London, according to Ingka

Rendering courtesy: INGKA Investments/KPF

Image by KPF.

The tower is set for tenant delivery in 2028. The exact opening for the IKEA store has not been announced.

The only IKEA location currently in New York is in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn. A location in Queens closed in 2022.

At the time of the closure, Ikea said, "We remain committed to the New York City area. As we look toward future growth and transformation progress, we will continue to test, explore and develop our IKEA formats to meet our customers where they are. We look forward to sharing details about future projects soon."