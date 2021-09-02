Ida Tri-State Resource Guide: How to Help, List of Emergency Services and More

The deadly remnants of Hurricane Ida turned catastrophic as it advanced through the tri-state area -- converting major highways into streams, flooding subways and streets and triggering states of emergency in New York and New Jersey.

At least 41 people died, including a New York City toddler, and tens of thousands were overwhelmed by floods that ravaged the tri-state area with historic rainfall, at least one tornado and savage winds.

Scroll down to see how to receive assistance as well as how to help others in the aftermath of the devastation caused by Ida's wrath:

SUPPORT THE RESPONSE

The American Red Cross is responding to the communities hardest hit by the storm. You can support their efforts by making a financial donation or volunteering your time.

To donate to the Red Cross, click here

To volunteer with the Red Cross, click here.

FEED THOSE IN NEED

Our tri-state food banks are our primary emergency food suppliers during times of crisis. They supply the resources to local food pantries and service agencies.

You can help by texting the word FOOD to 707070, where you will receive a mobile-friendly, Apple Pay-compatible link to donate to our local food banks. Note that processing fees will be deducted from your mobile donation unless you choose to cover those costs.

With community need already at record levels and many food banks facing a loss of volunteers, food banks have been forced to rely on financial donations to restock shelves, deliver shelf-stable goods to families and keep the emergency food chain stable.

For a county-by-county listing of food banks serving the area, click here.

The Tri-State’s regional food banks are the distribution hub for many local pantries and community-non-profits, all of whom deliver nutritious food to those in need. They need financial donations to help restock their shelves, particularly with pre-packaged items that can be easily distributed to those in need.

For more information and to donate, visit:

New York City: Food Bank for New York City

Long Island: Island Harvest, Long Island Cares

Northern New Jersey: Community Food Bank of New Jersey

Monmouth and Ocean Counties: Fulfill NJ

Fairfield County: Connecticut Food Bank

Westchester County: Feeding Westchester

Rockland, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan Counties: Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

KEEP INFORMED WITH EMERGENCY ALERTS

New York: https://alert.ny.gov/

New Jersey: http://www.ready.nj.gov/

Connecticut: ct.gov/ctalert

EMERGENCY SERVICES

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

Provides emergency services including shelter, clothing and more social services regardless of religion or immigration status.

Email: catholiccharities@ccannj.org

Catholic Charities of Trenton: 1-800-360-7711

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark: 973-596-4100

Catholic Charities of Paterson: (973) 737-2077, info@ccpaterson.org

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of NY: (888) 744-7900

Catholic Charities of Brooklyn & Queens: (718) 722-6001

Catholic Charities of Staten Island: (718) 984-1500

RED CROSS

Red Cross – New Jersey

Northern New Jersey: (973) 797-3300

Phillipsburg: (201) 832-9953

Red Cross – New York

American Red Cross - Greater New York: (877) 733-2767

American Red Cross - Long Island: (516) 747-3500

American Red Cross - Metro NY North: (203) 869-8444

LOSS/DAMAGE OF PROPERTY

NYS DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

DFS Disaster Hotline helps with insurance-related issues: 800-339-1759

NJ DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES: 1-800-446-7467

FEMA DISASTER ASSISTANCE: FEMA’s Disaster Assistance Improvement Program provides aid to homeowners, renters and business owners who have experienced significant damage to their property after a disaster.

1-800-621-FEMA (1-800-621-3362)

Disaster Assistance Website: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

HELP FOR SMALL BUSINESSES IN NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday the preliminary details of a proposed plan to provide grants to New Jersey small businesses impacted by severe weather caused by Tropical Storm Ida on Wednesday and early Thursday.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)has been tasked with creating and administering the program, which will provide short-term, immediate rent/mortgage reimbursement support to New Jersey businesses and non-profits with up to 50 employees that suffered physical damage on Sept.1 and 2, and any additional flooding immediately thereafter.

Through the proposed $10 million grant program, small businesses and non-profit entities with up to 50 employees will be able to apply for grants of $1,000 to $5,000 dollars. Landlords and home-based businesses are not eligible for grant funding through this program. Under the preliminary plan, to be eligible, the applying entity must:

Provide certification of an unmet need due to damage and/or business interruption

Provide documentation of physical damage to the applicant’s physical commercial location

Present a valid Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Submit recent wage reporting form (WR30), if applicable

Be registered to do business in the State of New Jersey

Be in good standing with the Department of Taxation

Additional requirements may apply

As proposed, grants will be provided in the form of reimbursement of August rent or mortgage ($1,000 min rent eligibility).

The proposed program will be presented to the NJEDA’s Board for consideration of approval at a special meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8. If approved, the NJEDA expects to announce full details and the application timeline for the grant program following that meeting.

DONATE BLOOD

Prior to today, major Tri-State blood banks are reporting significant blood shortages and asking the community for help, particularly with the impact of the COVID-19 Delta Variant on the rise.

Donating blood takes approximately one hour of time. The blood and platelets donated are quickly distributed to hospitals in your community – helping your friends and neighbors most in need.

To find the nearest blood donation site near you, visit:

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT

If you need someone to talk to:

In New York, residents can call the NY Project Hope Emotional Support Helpline at 1-844-863-9314. The call is free, confidential and offered as part of the FEMA response to COVID-19.



as part of the FEMA response to COVID-19. In New Jersey, residents can contact NJ Mental Health Cares at 1-866-202-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support. The service is offered through NJ Human Services’ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Mental Health Association of New Jersey (MHANJ).



In Connecticut, adults in need who are 18 years old or older can call the ACTION help line at 1-800-HOPE-135 (1-800.467.3135). ACTION counts on the help of multilingual staff to attend to the needs of those who do not speak English. Children under the age of 18 can call 211.

What else can you do?

Open Your Home to a Homeless Pet

This is the time of the year where our animal shelters and rescues are often at their highest capacity due to spring litters. However, the lingering impact of the pandemic has led to continued operating restrictions and volunteer reductions – while the day-to-day needs of our furry friends have only grown. The need to place homeless pets into forever homes has never been greater.

During this time, NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 are partnering with dozens of local animal shelters and rescues to connect loving families with dogs, cats and other domestic animals throughout the Tri-State area. Through our Clear the Shelters campaign, you can view available pets from the comfort of your home, make an appointment with a shelter or rescue – and complete the adoption process on your own timeline.

Visit ClearTheShelters.com to get started today.

You can also help by making an on-line donation to local animal shelters and rescues. Visit Greater Good Charities’ donation site at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

POWER OUTAGE CONTACT NUMBERS

Atlantic City Electric – 800-833-7476

Con Edison – text REG to OUTAGE (688243) for outage updates

EverSource – 800-286-2000

JCP&L – 888-544-4877

Orange Rockland – 877-434-4100

PSEG – 800-436-7734

PSEG Long Island 1-800-490-0075

National Grid – 1-800-867-5222

Vineland Municipal – 856-794-4280

United Illuminating Company – 800-722-5584

Norwich Public Utilities – 1-860-877-2555

Groton Utilities –1-860-446-4000

GAS COMPANY CONTACT NUMBERS

Cox: 1-877-832-7658

Elizabethtown Gas: Main number is 1-800-242-5830; To report a gas leak call 1-800-492-4009

Frontier: 1-800-921-8101

New Jersey Natural Gas: Main number is 1-800-221-0051; To report a gas leak call 1-800-427-5325

PSEG: Main number is 1-800-436-7734; To report a gas leak call 1-800-436-7734

South Jersey Gas: Main number is 1-888-766-9900; To report a gas leak call 1-800-582-7060

National Grid: Main number is 1-800-642-4272; To report a gas leak call 1-800-892-2345

STATE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT LINKS

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut Office of Emergency Management

Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP): 1-860-685-8190 and 1-800-842-0200

Connecticut 211: Connecticut 211 provides informational services to the public during disasters. Residents are urged to call 211 if you need help finding specific resources or basic information before, during, and after a disaster. Additionally, resources are available on the Connecticut 211 website, click here for more information.

NEW JERSEY

New Jersey Office of Emergency Management

NEW YORK

New York Office of Emergency Management

State Watch Center (24/7): 518-292-2200

IMPORTANT TIPS

USE GENERATORS SAFELY

In most cases, a generator is used to run a few household items during a temporary power outage. When using a generator:

Do not overload your generator. Read and follow wattage guidelines in your owner’s manual.

Use a grounded, outdoor-rated extension cord for connections to the generator.

Be sure to connect individual appliances to the receptacle outlet of the generator. Follow the owner’s manual instruction and use the generator as intended.

Do not back feed the generator into a regular, indoor outlet. This creates numerous dangers, including fire.

Again, do not operate portable generators in any enclosed area, such as a garage, basement or porch. Operate the device as far away from the house as possible. Avoid placement within any proximity to vents, doors or windows.

USE CANDLES CAREFULLY

During a power outage, use of battery powered lamps and flashlights are the safest option for emergency lighting.

If you need to use candles, use extreme caution. The National Candle Association has prepared a series of tips which include not using candles as a search light or night light. You should also ensure candles are always attended and out of the reach of children and pets. A complete list of tips can be accessed here.

AVOID CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING

The risk of Carbon Monoxide poisoning rises during power outages. There are several steps you can take to avoid exposure to this odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Endure that a working carbon monoxide detector is installed on each floor of your residence near sleeping areas. Test each device ensure that it is operating properly. Batteries should be replaced twice per year.

Do not operate portable generators in any enclosed area, such as a garage, basement or porch. Operate the device as far away from the house as possible. Avoid placement within any proximity to vents, doors or windows.

Do not use stoves to generate heat. Do not leave oven doors open or boil water for extended periods of time. When using stoves during a power outage, ensure that the room is well ventilated.

Do not run cars or any other gasoline powered equipment within garages or other enclosed areas. Ensure that any operation is done outdoors with full ventilation.

Know the symptoms of Carbon Monoxide poisoning. They include headache, fatigue, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, and loss of consciousness. Leave your premises and seek medical help if you or a family member experience these.

ABOUT FLOODED BASEMENTS

Basement flooding can create any number of problems ranging from mold and bacteria growth to electric shock and more. Before taking steps to remediate the situation:

Ensure that the space is safe to enter. If it is not - do not.

If you can safely access the space, document the damage and take photos for any potential insurance claims.

If you need to pump excess water out, ensure that a pump is safely attached to a grounded extension cord. If the grounded extension cord is attached to a generator, ensure that the generator is as far away from the house as possible and not in an enclosed area. Avoid placement within any proximity to vents, doors or windows.

Each basement is different and the impact to an unfinished basement will usually greatly vary to that of a finished basement.

Rugs, padding upholstery and walls/sheetrock will often need a more extensive clean up to avoid mold and bacteria build up. Consider consultation with a professional regarding any potential options for restoration and salvaging.

INSURANCE QUESTIONS

It is important to review your insurance policy to see if your specific property damage is covered by your policy.