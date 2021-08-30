Ida Remnants Could Bring Up to 5 Inches of Rain in Parts of Tri-State on Wednesday

What to Know What's left of Hurricane Ida is expected to arrive in tri-state on Wednesday with threats of thunderstorms and heavy downpours; up to five inches of rain is expected in some areas

Ida had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph early Monday — meaning it was a Category 1 hurricane more than 12 hours after it made landfall in southern Louisiana

Before Ida arrives, temperatures jump back up above average and severe storms are possible northeast of New York City on Monday afternoon and evening

The tri-state area is under threat of flash flooding again this week when the remnants of one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. passes through the region.

What's left of Ida, which has been blamed for at least one death in Lousiana, is expected to arrive in our area on Wednesday with threats of thunderstorms and heavy downpours. Those in and around New York City can expect to see 3-4 inches of rain and parts of New Jersey, recently drenched by Tropical Strom Henri, could see five inches --- but the severity could shift north or south depending on the exact track of the storm.

NOAA

Before Ida arrives, Central Park has already reported its second wettest summer in recorded history and more storms are possible on Monday.

The best chance of severe weather is expected northeast of the city by the afternoon and evening, Storm Team 4 says. After a pretty cool weekend, temperatures jump back up above average Monday with a heat index in the low 90s.

While the area will get a short break from the rain on Tuesday, there's no escaping the heat and humidity. With the arrival of Ida on Wednesday, temps drop to the mid 70s and the rain should stick around to keep things cooler through Thursday morning.

Skies clear by Friday just in time for a nice and sunny holiday weekend.

