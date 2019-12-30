New Jersey

Iconic New Jersey Paper Mill to Reopen After Massive Inferno Earlier This Year

30 buildings at the Marcal Paper Mills site burned down in January

By Brian Thompson

An iconic New Jersey paper mill that burned to the ground earlier this year will reopen in 2020, a potential boon for the hundreds of workers displaced in the devastating blaze.

Fire crews from around the area battled the blaze at the Marcal Paper Mills in Elmwood Park amid frigid weather in late January, but 30 of the 36 buildings on the 30-acre compound were demolished, as well as the iconic red sign visible for years along Route 80.

The fire was so massive, smoke from the blaze was visible on Storm Tracker 4's radar. A subsequent fire on the site in February caused further damage, and demolition of the remnants began in August.

New Jersey Aug 26

Demolition Starts at Iconic New Jersey Paper Mill Destroyed by Fire

New Jersey Feb 26

Blaze Rocks Iconic NJ Paper Mill a Month After ‘Devastating’ 7-Alarm Fire

On Monday, Marcal said it will return to operation "sometime in January," helped in part by a merger with a Pennsylvania company that will give it someplace to convert the paper rolls it makes at the remaining facilities in Elmwood Park.

“We’ve all waited 330 days to be able to say that Marcal was ‘back in business.’ That day has arrived," Marcal CEO Rob Baron said in a statement.

NorthJersey.com was first to report the planned reopening.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyJobs
Local School Closings Weather Alerts Weather Better Get Baquero TV Listings Investigations Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us